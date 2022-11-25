Morrison Hershfield names new senior vice president

The engineering firm has appointed Kent Becker to the position.

Engineering firm Morrison Hershfield has appointed Kent Becker to senior vice president, integrated engineering design.

“In this role, [he] will lead our building facilities engineering, mission critical, and telecommunications practices in Canada, India and the U.S.,” company officials said.

Becker joined Morrison Hershfield in 2017 as vice president, telecommunications and technology. He is a graduate of San Diego State University, and has a background that includes real estate development, technology, telecom, and software.