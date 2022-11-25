Canadian Consulting Engineer

Canadian Consulting Engineer   

Morrison Hershfield names new senior vice president

Engineering

The engineering firm has appointed Kent Becker to the position.

Kent Becker. Photo Credit: Morrison Hershfield

Engineering firm Morrison Hershfield has appointed Kent Becker to senior vice president, integrated engineering design.

“In this role, [he] will lead our building facilities engineering, mission critical, and telecommunications practices in Canada, India and the U.S.,” company officials said.

Becker joined Morrison Hershfield in 2017 as vice president, telecommunications and technology. He is a graduate of San Diego State University, and has a background that includes real estate development, technology, telecom, and software.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Morrison Hershfield has new president and CEO
Bruce Miller appointed president of Morrison Hershfield
Two Toronto companies join Morrison Hershfield
Morrison Hershfield hires senior bridge engineer/project manager