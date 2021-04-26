Canadian Consulting Engineer

Montreal-based manufacturing IT specialist Processia bought by Atos

Processia offers consulting, integration and managed services for businesses in the aerospace, automotive, transportation, life sciences, discrete manufacturing and high-tech sectors.

April 26, 2021   CCE



Processia, a Montreal-based IT consultancy that specializes in product lifecycle management (PLM) technology, has been acquired by global IT consultancy Atos for an undisclosed amount.

“Through Processia, Atos will reinforce its PLM and engineering solutions franchise, complementing its current offerings of Siemens, PTC and Dassault Systèmes services, and expand [its] footprint in North America and in Europe, especially in Belgium, Canada, France, India, the Netherlands, the UK and the US,” officials with Atos said in a news release.

Founded in 2000, Processia employs about 250 workers, and offers consulting, integration and managed services for businesses in the aerospace, automotive, transportation, life sciences, discrete manufacturing and high-tech sectors.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2021.

Advertisment

France-based Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel.

Categories

Engineering
Transportation

Print this page

Related Stories
Montreal-based CLEB acquired by UL
SNC-Lavalin says it will remain Montreal-based
SNC-Lavalin acquiring UK-based WS Atkins to create $12B company
B.C. oil sands consultants bought by Tetra Tech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*