Montreal-based manufacturing IT specialist Processia bought by Atos

Processia, a Montreal-based IT consultancy that specializes in product lifecycle management (PLM) technology, has been acquired by global IT consultancy Atos for an undisclosed amount.

“Through Processia, Atos will reinforce its PLM and engineering solutions franchise, complementing its current offerings of Siemens, PTC and Dassault Systèmes services, and expand [its] footprint in North America and in Europe, especially in Belgium, Canada, France, India, the Netherlands, the UK and the US,” officials with Atos said in a news release.

Founded in 2000, Processia employs about 250 workers, and offers consulting, integration and managed services for businesses in the aerospace, automotive, transportation, life sciences, discrete manufacturing and high-tech sectors.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2021.

France-based Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel.