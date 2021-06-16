Matrix Solutions names Matthew Sutton as CEO

Canadian environment and engineering consulting firm Matrix Solutions has appointed Matthew Sutton as its new president and CEO.

In a news release, Calgary-based Matrix says that Sutton has served as a senior executive “for the world’s top environmental and engineering consulting companies.”

“Sutton has dedicated more than 30 years to leading organizations at the intersection of environment, energy, sustainability, and development [and] is passionate about innovating and delivering natural, social, and engineering science-based, sustainable solutions for industry, government organizations, and NGOs,” the company said. “This fits with Matrix’s mission”.

Sutton’s executive leadership experience has included leading CH2M’s environment and nuclear management business as president; serving as CEO, global environmental engineering services at AECOM; and directing North American operations as executive vice president at Arcadis. Most recently, he was with ehsAI, where he was senior VP for corporate development at an environmental compliance artificial intelligence start-up based in B.C.

Sutton holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Renewable Energy from the University of New Hampshire.

Matrix was founded in 1984 and provides environmental and engineering consulting services to clients in energy, mining, power, agriculture, infrastructure, and government. The firm’s offerings include assessment, remediation, and reclamation; environmental compliance and permitting; air and climate; water; and spill response. The firm has more than 400 professionals across 17 offices in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.