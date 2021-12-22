Matrix Solutions merges with Ecosystem Recovery

Calgary-headquartered consulting engineering firm Matrix Solutions has merged with Ecosystem Recovery Professional Engineers, which has offices in Kitchener and London, Ont.

Founded in 2013, Ecosystem Recovery specializes in assessing, managing and restoring both natural and manmade infrastructure to protect communities from floods and erosion. The roughly 20-person company comprises consulting engineers, geomorphologists, ecologists, water quality experts and technologists, experienced in watercourse works and restoration, stormwater management and structural flood mitigation measures.

“We’ve built a strong reputation over the past eight years by focusing on client service, technical proficiency and value,” says Jeff Prince, CEO. “I’m enthusiastic about what the future holds for the solutions our combined team will provide to our clients.”

With the merger, Matrix expands its national group of technical practitioners and, specifically, its presence in Southern Ontario’s water resources sector.

“Recent flooding in British Columbia and Atlantic Canada highlights the direct link extreme climate events have to water and associated infrastructure,” said Matrix Solutions president and CEO Matthew Sutton. “This merger strengthens our position as a water resources market player as communities and industries look to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure to a changing climate.”

The merger follows Matrix’s recent hiring of Quentin Chiotti to lead its climate risk and resilience practice.