Lea names Ben Hunter as vice president of business development and transit lead in Canada

Hunter's most recent position with Lea was vice president of transportation for Canada.

June 8, 2021



Photo Credit: Lea Consulting Ltd.

Lea Consulting Ltd. has named Ben Hunter as its new vice president of business development and transit lead for its Canadian operations.

With nearly 20 years of experience in civil engineering consulting, Hunter’s most recent role has been Lea’s vice president of transportation for Canada, where he was responsible for promoting strategic business initiatives related to transportation infrastructure and supporting internal project execution and delivery capabilities on transportation infrastructure projects across Canada.

In his new role, he will lead Lea’s multi-sector business development activities across Canada and oversee the company’s transit projects throughout the project lifecycle.

Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Science, Civil Engineering, Structural – Honours from the University of Western Ontario.

