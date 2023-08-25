Kiwetinohk Energy names Fareen Sunderji as president of Power Division

She holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

Calgary-based oil and natural gas company Kiwetinohk Energy has named Fareen Sunderji as the new president of its Power Division.

“Fareen brings significant operational and project development experience to Kiwetinohk and will provide strong leadership as we advance our inventory of more than 2 GW of new natural gas-fired and renewable power projects here in Alberta,” said CEO Pat Carlson. “Fareen’s expertise and experience will help us deliver these crucial new power projects that will enhance and support Alberta’s grid reliability through new affordable and clean supply.”

Sunderji joins Kiwetinohk from a “major energy infrastructure company,” Kiwetinohk officials said, where she held various leadership positions over the last decade in the power and natural gas business in engineering, supply chain, project execution, operations, commercial, asset integration and divestitures. She holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Yale School of Management.