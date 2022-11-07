Kathy Baig joins Stantec’s engineering leadership team in Quebec

Stantec has named Kathy Baig to its Quebec team as vice president, positioning and business development.

In addition to actively contributing to the firm’s growth, Stantec officials said, she will oversee the operations of a major transportation group that is working to improve mobility in the greater Montreal area.

“We’re very pleased to welcome an experienced manager and dedicated engineer like Kathy Baig to our team,” Isabelle Jodoin, Stantec’s senior vice president for Quebec, said in a statement. “Our communities face numerous challenges and bringing Kathy on board will strengthen Stantec’s leadership on sustainable, lasting solutions for our clients. We’re looking forward to working with her and benefiting from her unifying leadership, strategic vision, and vast experience in engineering as we pursue our mission to design with community in mind.”

With degrees in chemical engineering from Polytechnique Montréal in 2004 and in business administration from HEC Montréal in 2013, Baig worked as an engineer in the private sector for over 10 years, including as an infrastructure and construction project manager at Aéroports de Montréal and as an engineer and project manager at IBM and Pyrogenesis.

A Fellow of both Engineers Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineering, Baig received an honorary doctorate in 2021 from the École de technologie supérieure, as well as a Réseau Environnement award in 2022 for her female leadership and commitment to a green economy.