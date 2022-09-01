IO, CHEO shortlist teams for 1Door4Care integrated treatment centre

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) have shortlisted three teams to design, build and finance the 1Door4Care integrated treatment centre project in Ottawa.

The multi-storey building is intended to reduce the need for families to travel to multiple facilities for critical treatment and rehabilitation services for children and youth, such as occupational therapy (OT), physiotherapy (PT), speech and language pathology and autism services. It will bring together professionals under one roof who currently provide these services in eight locations across the region.

The shortlist follows a request for qualifications (RFQ) process that began in March. Selection criteria included design and construction capability, experience, qualified personnel and financial capacity to undertake 1Door4Care’s size and scope. IO also anticipates the project will be certified LEED Silver.

The shortlisted teams, which include many consulting engineering firms, are as follows:

EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare

PCL Partnerships

Pomerleau

IO and CHEO expect to issue a request for proposals (RFP) to the teams this fall and then, once submissions are received, evaluate the proposals, select a preferred team and negotiate a final contract. A fairness monitor will oversee the entire procurement process.