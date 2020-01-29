IEEE launches hub for electrical engineering research

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has launched TechRxiv.org, a collaborative, multidisciplinary online hub designed to facilitate the open dissemination of scientific findings in electrical engineering, computer science (CS) and related technologies.

The freely accessible repository is the latest project in IEEE’s publishing program, which aims to provide authors in the industry with additional tools for enhancing their research in support of open science. TechRxiv.org allows these researchers to share early, fully citable results of their technical work, each with its own unique digital object identifier (DOI), before formal review and publication, thus providing opportunities for collaboration, ongoing study and informal feedback.

“Based on input from our authors, members and the engineering community at large, we developed an openly accessible preprint server specializing in engineering and technology for a worldwide audience,” explains Tapan K. Sarkar, IEEE’s vice-president (VP) of publications.

All submissions to the repository will be screened by a panel of subject matter experts (though not peer-reviewed) and checked for plagiarism and inappropriate content prior to acceptance.