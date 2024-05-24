HH Angus provides security, mechanical and electrical engineering for Porter hangars

HH Angus has provided security design, mechanical and electrical engineering and information, communication and automation technology (ICAT) consulting for Porter Airlines’ newly opened hangars and maintenance base at Ottawa International Airport.

The two hangars, part of a series of projects to revitalize and expand the airport, comprise approximately 150,000 sf and can house eight aircraft. They also feature offices, general records storage, parts storage, an engine shop, avionics, a paint shop, a wheel shop and employee facilities. By the end of 2024, Porter aims to employ more than 400 staff in Ottawa, including aircraft maintenance engineers, shop technicians and administrative support.

The project was designed by Scott Associates Architects, with construction management by PCL and Span Construction & Engineering. It was completed in two phases: the first in late 2023, the second in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

HH Angus is now working on Porter’s new airport terminal building in Saint-Hubert/Montréal, where all building systems will fully operate on electric power. Previously, the firm was involved with the revitalization and expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Porter’s main base of operations.