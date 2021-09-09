HDR hires, promotes Canadian transportation leaders

HDR has announced new hires and promotions to serve federal, provincial and municipal clients across Canada’s transportation, highways and roads market sector.

First, Heather Templeton, P.Eng., has joined the firm as associate vice-president (AVP) and highways and road market sector lead for Canada. She has previously worked with WSP, MMM Group and Ontario’s ministry of transportation, developing a track record for delivering complex infrastructure planning and design projects.

Keyur Shah, P. Eng., also joins HDR from WSP, taking on the role of traffic lead for Eastern Canada. He has 20 years’ experience with transportation planning and traffic engineering studies for public-sector clients.

Jared Monkman, P.Eng., recently joined HDR as AVP and bridges and structures lead for Canada. He has more than 20 years’ experience in structural engineering, transportation and construction, most recently with CIMA+.

Brent Gotts, P.Eng., has joined as preliminary design lead for the highways and roads market sector. He has more than 17 years’ experience developing interchange designs in constrained locations and was recently involved in preliminary design for twinning the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Finally, Soheil Kashi, P.Eng., has been promoted to transportation hydraulics lead. He has more than 15 years’ experience in consulting and construction for water resources and drainage engineering projects for governments, conservation authorities and private-sector clients.