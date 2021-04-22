Haag Canada launches Construction Claims group

Forensic engineering consultant Haag Canada has launched its new Construction Claims group, which provides full service offerings to Canadian insurance and legal communities.

“The [group] consolidates traditional construction claims experts and forensic engineering subject matter experts to provide independent counsel on claims covering all industry sectors,” Haag officials said in a news release. “This service model was first introduced to the Canadian market by Haag Canada, CEO Chris Giffin B.A.Sc. in 2014. The consolidation of quantum, scheduling, forensic engineering and risk management makes Haag Canada uniquely capable of providing streamlined, unbiased service to insurance and legal clients, as well as owners, developers and contractors.”

Derek Sayers MRICS, MSCL will serve as Construction Claims, Practice Lead for Haag Canada. Sayers has over 30 years of experience as a construction claims professional, during which time he served as quantum expert, project contracts manager, corporate claims manager and commercial specialist. “The formation of this exceptional team of experts will allow Haag Canada to provide evolved Construction Claims services to Canadian insurance and legal communities,” Sayers said. “We look forward to helping our clients become more aware of how best to manage claims and support them through the steps required to reach a successful and equitable resolution.”

Services provided by the Construction Claims group include formal dispute resolution; forensic engineering; claims mitigation, planning and preparation; risk management and litigation; and COVID-19 impact, including loss of productivity and project disruption.