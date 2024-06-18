Canadian Consulting Engineer

France’s Fondasol Group buys majority stake in Canada’s DEC Enviro

June 18, 2024
By CCE

Groupe Fondasol and DEC Enviro

Pictured left to right are: Kevin Donovan, VP of DEC Enviro; and Olivier Sorin, CEO of Groupe Fondasol. Photo courtesy Groupe Fondasol.

France’s Groupe Fondasol has further established its presence in the North American market with the acquisition of a majority stake in Canadian consulting engineering firm DEC Enviro.

Based in Saint-Sauveur, Que., DEC Enviro specializes in environmental, geotechnical and materials engineering, hydrogeology and building science. The acquisition effectively doubles Fondasol’s workforce in Canada, to 160 professionals, following the firm’s integration in 2020 of Solroc in Saint-Laurent, Que.

By merging DEC Enviro and Solroc, Fondasol aims to strengthen its capacity to handle large-scale infrastructure and urban renewal projects for North American clients. The Canadian offices will also support Fondasol’s deployment of decarbonization, digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) projects on both sides of the Atlantic.

Fondasol has promoted Marc Fleury from regional manager to vice-president (VP) for North America to supervise both entities. Based in Montreal, he will work daily with DEC Enviro VP Kevin Donovan, P.Eng., and Solroc VP and general manager (GM) Alain Bondu.

