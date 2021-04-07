FGIA releases new document setting requirements for synthetic laminates for all substrates

The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) has released a new specification establishing minimum requirements for in-process quality control requirements for applicators of synthetic laminates to substrates used in windows, doors and skylights. AAMA 664-21, “Voluntary Specification for In-Process Quality Control Requirements for Applicators of Synthetic Interior and Exterior Laminates to Substrates of: Cellulosic Composite, Cellular Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Fiber Reinforced Thermoset, Finished Aluminum, Rigid and Reinforced Thermoplastic, and Wood,” is now available for purchase.

“After having extracted, condensed and updated quality control requirements out of the individual substrate specifications, there is finally one universal guideline for the minimum requirements for in-process quality control requirements for in-house as well as third party applicators of synthetic laminates across all substrates used in windows, doors and skylights,” said Marco Patermann co-chair of the FGIA Third Party Lamination Certification Task Group.

Previously, according to Patermann, there was no specification which addressed third party applicators, nor was there consistency in wording and requirements across the individual substrate specifications. This new document reduces duplicate content and applies uniformly to all substrates and all applicators.

“Color demand from consumers has continued to expand rapidly in the window and door market. As a result, lamination has grown dramatically as a strong color solution,” said David Harris, co-chair of the FGIA Third Party Lamination Certification Task Group. “With that growth, the industry was ready for a revised set of in process quality control guidelines to which to adhere. Now, regardless of if you are an extruder, fabricator or third-party applicator, everyone has a single source for up-to-date processing standards that apply to all substrates.”

AAMA 664-21, as well as other AAMA documents available from FGIA, may be purchased from the online store at the discounted member rate of US$20 or the non-member price of US$60.

For more information, visit https://fgiaonline.org.