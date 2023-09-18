Esri Canada buys software maker Ratio.City

In a move that expands its community planning solutions portfolio, Esri Canada, a supplier of geographic information systems (GIS), has acquired Ratio.City, a Toronto-based urban planning software and data company, for an undisclosed amount.

“Ratio.City’s extensive expertise in planning, design and development will strengthen our community planning solutions,” said Alex Miller, president, Esri Canada. “Our combined capabilities will enable our users to transform urban planning and address Canada’s housing crisis.”

Ratio.City was founded in 2017 by Monika Jaroszonek and Erin Morrow to help city builders, planners, architects and land use professionals optimize and accelerate urban planning and real estate development processes through efficient access to city information. Among its customers is CreateTO, the city agency responsible for managing Toronto’s real estate portfolio. Ratio.City supplies software that allows users to access geospatial information about Canadian cities through a web-based system to reduce inefficiencies in the planning process, explore existing land use, and locate underutilized areas for potential development.

Ratio.City will operate as a division of Esri Canada, with Jaroszonek serving as managing director.