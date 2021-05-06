Engineering, construction firms among Deloitte’s 2021 Best Managed Companies

Engineering and construction firms Magna IV Engineering, MP Lundy Construction, Muraflex, Priestly Demolition, and State Window Corp. are among the winners of Deloitte Canada’s 2021 Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards program.

The annual awards spotlight the top privately-owned Canadian companies with annual revenues over $25 million. In a May 5 news release, Deloitte officials said that that the program’s 37 new winners “attribute their success in a year of turbulence to clearly defined organizational purpose, fostering a remote work environment, and a clear focus on employee well-being, which has led them to overcome some of today’s most pressing challenges and remain competitive on the world stage.”

“In what may be the most challenging year for Canadian businesses since the program’s inception, the 2021 Best Managed winners are a shining example of the importance of leadership, innovation, and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” said Kari Lockhart, National Co-Leader of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. “These companies should not only be extremely proud of this designation, but for their organizational grit, continued adaptability, and unwavering commitment to their people during a year when it was needed most.”

One area in which Deloitte differentiates this year’s winners from previous years is how companies view employee well-being, including mental health. “Simply focusing on the bottom line is no longer a staple for success,” said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. “Instead, we’re seeing Best Managed winners – past and present – adapt quickly to a new working environment, while fostering creativity and innovation united in their companies’ purpose. This year’s companies should take pride in being at the forefront of this positive change.”

Best Managed is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes.

A complete list of the 2021 Canada’s Best Managed winners, Gold Standard winners and Platinum Club winners is available here.