Enbridge announces expansion of T-South pipeline segment of B.C. pipeline system

The T-South expansion will involve adding pipeline loops and additional compression under a cost-of-service framework, backed by long-term contracts with a weighted average term of 65 years

Enbridge Inc. has successfully completed an open season for increased transportation capacity on the T-South segment of its B.C. Pipeline (T-South), a natural gas pipeline system, which originates near Chetwynd, B.C. and extends south to the Canada-U.S. border at Huntingdon-Sumas.

The open season was over-subscribed, and Calgary-based Enbridge has sanctioned and is proceeding with a 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) expansion at a capital cost of up to CAD $3.6 billion. “This expansion illustrates the immense strategic importance of our B.C. natural gas system in supplying regional and global energy demand with low-emission natural gas,” said Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge’s executive vice president and president of gas transmission and midstream. “And it also demonstrates how we’re able to leverage our conventional energy transportation assets to extend our growth and generate value for our shareholders.”

The T-South expansion will involve adding pipeline loops and additional compression under a cost-of-service framework, backed by long-term contracts with a weighted average term of 65 years. The location of the loops and accompanying compression will be determined in the coming months after detailed consultation with Indigenous communities and stakeholders and after environmental and routing assessment have been completed. Once complete, the capital cost estimate will be updated prior to filing the regulatory application, anticipated in 2024.

“Enbridge’s assets in the ground continue to be in high-demand and will continue to be critical in supporting growing energy demand while providing the world with a safe and secure source of energy,” Hansen added.

Advertisement

Pending regulatory approvals, the target in-service date for the T-South expansion is sometime in 2028.