EM Honours to reward excellence in energy efficiency, decarbonization

Energy Manager Canada’s EM Honours awards program recognizes excellence in energy efficiency and decarbonization across Canada’s built environment. Anyone involved in a project can nominate.

“Let’s say you’re a consultant who was involved in a new-build project to achieve net-zero status,”says Energy Manager Canada editor Anthony Capkun, “or maybe your team was involved in the procurement of a vital, energy-efficient piece of equipment. We want to hear from you!”

In addition to a flagship award for Energy Manager of the Year, the program has expanded this year to include several new categories, so as to better recognize energy efficiency efforts across industry.

The categories include:

Best New-Build Project.

Best Retrofit Project.

Best Electrical Solution (presented by Electrical Business magazine).

Best HVACR/Plumbing Solution (presented by HPAC magazine).

Best Building Envelope Solution (presented by Glass Canada).

Most Innovative Solution (selected from among the Electrical, HVACR/Plumbing and Building Envelope categories).

Energy Manager of the Year.

A committee of judges will review and select recipients based on the submitted nominations. The winners will be publicly announced in mid-October at a special presentation hosted by Energy Manager Canada. They will be interviewed, profiled and publicized through newsletters and social channels and will receive a certificate noting their achievement.

Nominations are completed online at energy-manager.ca/awards. The deadline is Sept. 9 at 11:59 pm ET.