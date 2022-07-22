Dillon partner to lead Geoscientists Canada

He joins the executive committee this year before leading next year.

Geoscientists Canada has elected Dillon Consulting partner Doug Bell, M.Sc., P. Geo., FGC, to lead the organization as president from 2023 to 2024.

Various regulatory bodies that govern the nation’s geoscientists, both professional and in-training, comprise Geoscientists Canada. Now that Bell has been appointed president-elect, he also joins the group’s executive committee for 2022 to 2023.

Geoscientists Canada co-ordinates the development of skilled professionals who serve in the profession and facilitates national and international projects to safeguard public interests as related to the professional practice of geoscience.