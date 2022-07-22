Canadian Consulting Engineer

By CCE   

Dillon partner to lead Geoscientists Canada

Engineering Environmental Dillon Consulting geoscience Geoscientists Canada

He joins the executive committee this year before leading next year.

Doug Bell

LinkedIn photo.

Geoscientists Canada has elected Dillon Consulting partner Doug Bell, M.Sc., P. Geo., FGC, to lead the organization as president from 2023 to 2024.

Various regulatory bodies that govern the nation’s geoscientists, both professional and in-training, comprise Geoscientists Canada. Now that Bell has been appointed president-elect, he also joins the group’s executive committee for 2022 to 2023.

Geoscientists Canada co-ordinates the development of skilled professionals who serve in the profession and facilitates national and international projects to safeguard public interests as related to the professional practice of geoscience.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario Geoscientists Launch Own Professional Association
Engineers Geoscientists Manitoba launches a gender-focused 2030 Coalition
Dillon launches Indigenous-owned engineering firm
Engineering firms among Canada’s top employers for young people