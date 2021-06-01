Danny Chui appointed Engineers Canada president

Industry association Engineers Canada has appointed Danny Chui, FEC, P.Eng., as president for the 2021–2022 term.

Prior to retiring, Chui worked for over 30 years in the capacity of manager, Capital Works Department with the Board of Governors of Exhibition Place, City of Toronto. He was responsible for the planning, budgeting, programming, implementing, managing, and administrating the Board of Governors of Exhibition Place annual Capital Works Program and undertaking major construction support and advisory functions.

Chui served on PEO Council for seven terms, elected by members as West Central Regional Councillor.

Engineers Canada also welcomes Kathy Baig, MBA, FIC, to the role of president-elect. Baig is a Board Director from Quebec and has served the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) as president since 2016. In that role she has steered OIQ through two strategic planning cycles and helped restore confidence in the profession in Quebec in the wake of the Charbonneau Commission.

Advertisment

Headquartered in Ottawa, Engineers Canada was founded in 1936.