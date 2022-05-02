Canadian Consulting Engineer

Contract awarded for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Redevelopment Project

May 2, 2022  Paul Grossinger



Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) have awarded a fixed-price contract of $224 million to EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) to design, build and finance the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) Redevelopment project.

As a community hospital, WLMH provides both inpatient services and outpatient services, including emergency services, complex and palliative care, surgery and a maternal and newborn program. As a site of Hamilton Health Sciences, WLMH also serves as a point of access to one of the largest health systems in Canada for patients requiring more specialized care.

The redevelopment project will involve the construction of a new, larger hospital on the property behind the existing facility.

The EDIH team includes:

  • Applicant Leads: EllisDon Corporation
  • Design Team: Parkin Architects Limited
  • Construction Team: EllisDon Corporation
  • Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.

EDIH will now mobilize on site and construction will begin in late spring 2022. Construction is expected to be complete in winter 2025.

