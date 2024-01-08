Concordia civil engineering professor named to Order of Canada

A professor of building, civil and environmental engineering (BCEE) at Montreal’s Concordia University is among 78 recently announced appointees to the Order of Canada.

Governor-General Mary Simon announced the 2024 appointments on Dec. 28, 2023. As recommended by an advisory council, Osama El-Sayed Moselhi was honoured “for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of construction engineering and management.”

The professor at Concordia’s Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science is also director of the university’s Centre for Innovation in Construction and Infrastructure Engineering and Management (CICIEM), which initiates and promotes research to improve the Canadian construction industry’s productivity, safety and competitiveness through automation, big data analytics, industrialization, robotics, infrastructure condition assessment and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and applications.

Born in Egypt, he has more than 40 years’ professional and academic experience spanning tall buildings, bridges, nuclear power plants and harbour and offshore facilities, including more than 38 years at the university, where he has served as department chair and executive advisor to the dean in graduate studies and research.

“I greatly value the opportunity to celebrate individuals whose perseverance, ingenuity and community spirit have benefited Canadians,” says Governor-General Simon. “I have seen first-hand that our communities are rich in both excellence and diversity, which we need to do our utmost to recognize. I encourage each of us to become catalysts for the change we want to see in the Canadian Honours System by nominating individuals whose exceptional accomplishments may have gone unrecognized through the years.”