CMPX set to return in 2024

The Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Expo (CMPX) is set to return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Mar. 20 to 22, 2024.

Jointly produced by the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) and the Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating (CIPH), the biennial show brings together the entire heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) and plumbing value chain—including engineers, architects, contractors, manufacturers, wholesalers, educators and students—to connect and learn.

Moving to an expanded show floor in the convention centre’s south building, CMPX will feature equipment and services from more than 500 brands, including heating, cooling, refrigeration, ventilation, plumbing, indoor air quality (IAQ), building automation and control, software, tools and instruments.

The show agenda will include interactive product demonstrations, panel discussions, hands-on learning and networking opportunities. Industry experts will discuss trends, advances and best practices at the CMPX Learning Forum, industry professionals will share tips and stories at the Social Hub and Podcast Theatre and both secondary and post-secondary students will test their expertise in the HVACR Skills Competition.

Industry professionals can register for free here with code BIGGER24.