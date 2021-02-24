Clarification – Consistent with Canadian Consulting Engineer Magazine’s commitment to inform you about developments within the sectors we cover, on December 23, 2020, we announced a transaction in which McElhanney Ltd. had acquired T.R. Underwood Engineering (TRUE) Consulting’s offices in Kelowna and Vernon. While the substance of that announcement was correct, it has since been reported to us that one, or both, of the acquired companies had ceased using the TRUE Consulting trademark before the closing of that transaction and that T. R. Underwood Engineering continues to operate, in conjunction with that trademark, in locations that were not part of that transaction.