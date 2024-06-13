CIMA+ relocates Gatineau office

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has relocated its branch in Gatineau, Que.

The firm celebrated the opening of the new office on May 30, hosting employees, partners and prominent figures from the local business community. The branch comprises a team of nearly 140 professionals.

“Our presence in the Outaouais region, bolstered by collaboration with our Ottawa office, stands as a testament to our dedication to the Gatineau community for over 50 years,” says Denis Thivierge, president and CEO. “Our active participation in the region’s economic and sustainable development defines us through major projects, such as the Zibi development, the Rapibus system and the rebuilding of Saint-Joseph Boulevard.”

Located in Gatineau’s La Cité development, the office is conveniently near amenities and both public transit and active transportation routes.

“The successful completion of our five-year relocation project highlights our collaborative spirit and solidifies our status as an industry figure and employer,” says Luc Séguin, the office’s director. “We extend our gratitude to our dedicated employees for their patience and resilience, the planning committee, A4 Architecture for capturing the essence of CIMA+, BBL Construction and its partners for their collaboration and the support of Groupe Dormani.”