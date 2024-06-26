CIMA+ appoints director for Vancouver project delivery office

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has hired Mike Murray as director of its Vancouver project delivery office (PDO) to provide services to BC Hydro, focusing on transmission and distribution engineering.

Murray’s extensive experience across project life cycles includes the construction of high-voltage transmission infrastructure and the management of large capital projects and multidisciplinary teams.

“I am delighted to join the CIMA+ team,” he says.

In his new role, effective June 24, he is tasked with driving projects’ success and enhancing the office’s service delivery.

“Mike’s strategic insight and leadership will support our delivery of services and projects on time and within budget,” says Christine Lavoie, CIMA+’s senior vice-president (SVP) of project management. “His expertise is a valuable addition to our team.”