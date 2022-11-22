CIMA+ acquires Durham Energy Specialist

Ontario-based consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has acquired Durham Energy Specialist Ltd. (DES), a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering company located in Whitby, Ontario.

Founded in 1978, DES provides services for education, municipal, institutional, healthcare, public facilities, recreational, industrial, commercial, and retail throughout Southern Ontario’s Durham Region, the GTA, and surrounding regions.

“The acquisition of Durham Energy Specialist Limited is a sign of our ongoing commitment to grow our expertise and diversify our operations across Canada, and particularly in the Ontario market,” CIMA+ chief strategy officer Steeve Fiset said in a statement. “Joining forces with DES both adds to and supports our national buildings practice.”

“Through the addition of DES, our clients will now have access to a larger pool of engineering resources and a wider array of expertise under one banner, thanks to our combined team of over 425 employees dedicated to these vital markets,” added Matt McBride, vice-president, buildings, Ontario at CIMA+.

DES specializes in engineering design, including new construction and retrofits to existing buildings, with a focus on energy conservation and sustainability. Mechanical engineering specialties include HVAC, controls, plumbing, and fire protection. Electrical engineering services focus on power, lighting, life safety, and communications.

“The ability of CIMA+ to deliver a local, personal approach to supporting their clients’ needs, while leveraging the resources of a large engineering firm, was a major appeal to DES,” said DES president Leanne Skribe, P.Eng. “Joining forces with the CIMA+ team is a logical progression to our business and will allow us to better serve our established client base while enabling opportunities to grow. It’s a great cultural fit for our staff and we’re looking forward to this next phase in our company’s evolution.”