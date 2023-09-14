Canadian Consulting Engineer

Canadian Consulting Engineer   

Champion Fiberglass appoints EDP as rep agency in Quebec

Companies & People Engineering

Montreal-based EDP specializes in lighting, control, and electrical lines.

Champion Fiberglass, a supplier of fiberglass conduit, strut and bridge drain systems to the industrial, electrical, and mechanical markets, has appointed new representation in the province of Quebec, adding manufacturer’s representative agency EDP to their sales network.

Founded in 1992 by Serge Le Myre, Montreal-based EDP represents lighting, control, and electrical lines.

“EDP offers extensive expertise in the electrical market in Quebec,” Scott Patchan, Champion Fiberglass vice president, sales and marketing, said in a news release. “We’re excited to partner with them to bring electrical solutions to customers.”

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, Champion Fiberglass currently has 120,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space and has earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001, 14001 and 45001 certification.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Champion Fiberglass earns ISO 45001 certification
STACK acquires Quebec-based SmartUse mobile, plan management software
Stantec acquiring Quebec-based Cegertec
IBI Group appoints Kevin Bebenek to global director, intelligence