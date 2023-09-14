Champion Fiberglass appoints EDP as rep agency in Quebec

Champion Fiberglass, a supplier of fiberglass conduit, strut and bridge drain systems to the industrial, electrical, and mechanical markets, has appointed new representation in the province of Quebec, adding manufacturer’s representative agency EDP to their sales network.

Founded in 1992 by Serge Le Myre, Montreal-based EDP represents lighting, control, and electrical lines.

“EDP offers extensive expertise in the electrical market in Quebec,” Scott Patchan, Champion Fiberglass vice president, sales and marketing, said in a news release. “We’re excited to partner with them to bring electrical solutions to customers.”

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, Champion Fiberglass currently has 120,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space and has earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001, 14001 and 45001 certification.