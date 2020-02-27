CEA presents 24th annual awards of excellence

On Feb. 21, Consulting Engineers of Alberta (CEA) presented 12 awards of excellence and 14 awards of merit at its 24th annual showcase gala at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

More than 50 projects were submitted for this year’s awards program, representing a cross-section of the province’s consulting engineering firms.

“These awards recognize the best of the best in design and innovation,” says CEA president Sean Snowden. “The winners this year are exceptional examples of what can be done by Alberta’s consulting engineering community.”

The winners are as follows:

Building engineering: commercial

– Award of excellence: Stantec Consulting for Stantec Tower.

– Award of merit: MCW Hemisphere for Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) Building.

Building engineering: institutional

– Award of excellence: SMP Engineering for New Central Library.

– Award of merit: AECOM for Stoney Transit Facility.

Community development

– Award of excellence: Klohn Crippen Berger for Harvie Passage Rehabilitation.

– Award of merit: Golder for Mackinnon Ravine Trail Icing Mitigation.

Environmental

– Award of excellence: Stantec Consulting for Aurum Energy Park – Aurum Road Wildlife/Creek Crossing.

– Award of merit: Golder for Faro Mine Closure Environmental Assessment.

Project management

– Award of excellence: SMA Consulting for Tunnelling Towards the Future – Edmonton’s Downtown Intensification Storm Tunnel Project.

– Award of merit: Urban Systems for Jack Tennant Memorial Bridge Pre-construction Collaboration.

Small firm, big impact

– Award of excellence: M2 Engineering for Big Lakes County’s Joussard Water Treatment Plant.

– Award of merit: M2 Engineering for Structural Rehabilitation of the Wetaskiwin Garden Meadows Reservoir.

Studies, software and special services

– Award of excellence: SMA Consulting for Show Me the Money – Financial Viability Analysis for Growth in Strathcona County.

– Award of merit: Tetra Tech Canada for Geophysics to Locate Prehistoric Artifacts for Mass Transit Project.

Sustainable design

– Award of merit: Kerr Wood Leidal Associates for Bow River Bioengineering Demonstration and Education Project.

– Award of merit: Stantec Consulting for Stantec Tower.

– Award of merit: AECOM for Stoney Transit Facility.

Community outreach and in-house initiatives

– Award of excellence: Arrow Engineering for Continuous Improvement Program.

Transportation infrastructure: roads, interchanges, airports, mass transit

– Award of excellence: Stantec Consulting for WestJet Wide Body Hangar at Calgary International Airport.

– Award of merit: Stantec Consulting for MAX Purple Bus Rapid Transit.

Transportation infrastructure: transportation structures

– Award of excellence: AECOM for Highway 15 Twinning – North Saskatchewan River Bridge.

– Award of merit: ISL Engineering and Land Services for Mill Creek Ravine Pedestrian Bridges.

Water resources

– Award of excellence: Kerr Wood Leidal Associates for Bow River Bioengineering Demonstration and Education Project.

– Award of merit: Klohn Crippen Berger for Harvie Passage Rehabilitation.

Natural resource production

– Award of excellence: Arrow Engineering for Destiny Organics Worm Farm.

– Award of merit: WSP for Hythe Train 7 Sour Gas Processing and Recovery.

Also during the evening, CEA presented the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Distinguished Service was presented to Bob Gomes, P. Eng. In addition to a long career as a consulting engineer, he was president of CEA from 2003 to 2004.

Finally, the Harold L. Morrison Award, which recognizes young professionals, was presented to Andrew Lischuk, P. Eng., a buildings engineer with Stantec Consulting.