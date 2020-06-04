CCA seeks participants for CONtact Innovator Mentorship program

The Ottawa-based Canadian Construction Association (CCA) has launched—and opened applications for—what it calls an enhanced version of the CONtact Innovator Mentorship program for 2020 and 2021.

Canadian consulting engineers in the construction sector are among those invited to serve as mentors or mentees in this, the program’s third consecutive year. Supported by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), the initiative aims to connect innovators and entrepreneurs with each other to help refine new products and services for the construction industry, from the start-up or scale-up phase for fast-track adoption.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the construction industry has a renewed interest and desire to fast-track innovation,” says Mary Van Buren, CCA’s president. “The CONtact Innovator Mentorship program provides the perfect first step to identify new solutions.”

Last year, 15 mentees from across Canada were selected by an independent advisory panel. They had the opportunity to meet with industry experts and some even received pilot orders from their mentors’ organizations.

As an enhancement this year, the top three selected mentees will also get to travel to CCA’s 2021 annual conference to pitch their solutions to experts in a so-called Contractors’ Den.

Online applications are due by Aug. 30. For more details, visit www.cca-acc.com/contact.