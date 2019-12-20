Canstruction Toronto calls for 2020 entries

Teams of engineers, architects, designers, contractors and design students are encouraged to register for and participate in the 21st annual edition of Canstruction Toronto.

The international Canstruction design-and-build competition raises awareness of hunger issues by collecting food bank donations while challenging teams to create structures out of canned foods within a 10 x 10 x 8-ft space. They compete for a variety of titles, including best design and structural integrity. Last year, Canstruction Toronto teams collected 68,785 lb of goods for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Following an information night on Jan. 23, 2020, at downtown Toronto’s Design Exchange, the deadlines for registrations and submissions will be Jan. 31 and Feb. 28, respectively.

A build night at the TD Centre on June 1 will be followed by judging and an awards gala on June 2 and, after a week of public viewing, ‘decanstruction’ on June 7.

Click here for the registration form.