Canadian Parking Association honours parking planning engineer Scott Wallace

Scott Wallace, until recently an executive principal with Canadian firm RJC Engineers, received the Ed Keate Award at the recent Canadian Parking Association’s Trade Show and Conference in Quebec City, Quebec.

The Canadian Parking Association (CPA) was founded in 1983 to unite interested parties to form a cohesive national voice for the parking industry. The Founder’s Awards, the Ted Seeberg Award, and Ed Keate Award, recognize and celebrate those who make a valuable contribution. The Ed Keate Award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to advancing knowledge in the parking industry.

“Scott’s contributions to the success of the Canadian Parking Association during his tenure on the Board of Directors, particularly during his time as president cannot be understated,” CPA executive director Carole Whitehorne said in a statement. “His skilled leadership, dedication, and friendship have left a legacy that will endure.”

An expert in parking planning and the structural design of parking structures, Wallace contributed to the design of numerous award-winning parkades and authored publications on parking design. He was the director, vice president, and president of the CPA. In recognition of his contributions to the parking industry, Wallace also received the Ted Seeberg Award, presented to an individual for their outstanding contribution to the Canadian parking industry.

Wallace retired in August 2022.