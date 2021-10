Canadian engineering firms celebrate Energy Efficiency Day

Today, 12 municipalities across Canada have made proclamations in celebration of Energy Efficiency Day—which is marked every year on the first Wednesday in October—and 200 Canadian organizations have pledged their support.

In particular, Ottawa-based advocacy organization Efficiency Canada has called upon cities to celebrate energy efficiency workers who help save money and cut carbon emissions, including those in the engineering and construction sectors, energy analysts, estimators and business owners.

This year’s participating organizations include such consulting engineering firms as RDH Building Science, Equilibrium Engineering, Morrison Hershfield, Tate Engineering, SES Consulting and Pinchin.

Advertisement

Individuals can also petition their municipalities to make a proclamation next year, using an online form. For more information, click here.