Canadian Consulting Engineer helps celebrate Women In Construction
Canadian Consulting Engineer joins sister publications On-Site, Rock to Road and Crane & Hoist Canada in celebrating women in the construction industry with a special new website, sponsored by John Deere.
Launched last week, in time for International Women’s Day, the site features both new and existing content from all four publications. More will be added over the next month.
To check out the new site, click here.
