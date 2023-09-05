Brown and Caldwell names new senior director of digital solutions

Environmental engineering and construction services firm Brown and Caldwell has appointed Allan Luk as senior director of digital solutions.

Luk joins the company having held various leadership positions at a global provider of mass-data storage infrastructure solutions. His 23 years of tech industry experience includes digital transformation, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, product and solutions development, and customer engagement.

Luk is a certified Project Management Professional with master’s degrees and advanced education in technology, analytics, and program & product management; business analytics and strategic innovation; and mechanical engineering.

In his new role, Luk will grow Brown and Caldwell’s digital capabilities; assist clients in technology planning; and partner with the firm’s technical subject matter specialists to develop and implement emerging digital solutions to help solve clients’ complex challenges related to aging infrastructure, climate change impacts, the increasing cost of water, and mounting workforce development needs.