Brown and Caldwell name new senior VP, chief strategy officer

Ravi Chadha replaces Jay Patil, who is retiring.

Ravi Chadha. Photo Credit: Brown and Caldwell

Environmental engineering and construction services firm Brown and Caldwell has hired Ravi Chadha as senior vice president and chief strategy officer (CSO).

Chadha replaces Jay Patil, who is retiring after more than three decades in the environmental consulting sector.

Chadha has over 25 years of experience leading corporate business strategies, organizational transformations, and product/service team management for several Fortune 500 companies, Chadha brings a wealth of knowledge in driving company performance. In executive roles, he has directed change management and business process initiatives for multi-billion-dollar revenue organizations in various industries, including strategic consulting, automotive, and heavy machinery manufacturing.

As CSO, Chadha will develop, implement, and oversee Brown and Caldwell’s strategic direction. He will work closely with company leadership to ensure the employee-owned firm is well-positioned to sustain its measured growth and build on its reputation as a water and environmental market leader. In addition to strategy, he will direct business transformation, change management, mergers and acquisitions, and communications initiatives.

Based in Chicago, Chadha holds an MBA, a bachelor’s in electrical engineering, and advanced certifications in sustainability leadership and organizational change management.

