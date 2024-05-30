BBA Western Canada executive dies

Consulting engineering firm BBA has announced the passing of Christophe Desage, executive vice-president (EVP) of Western Canada operations and partner. He died suddenly at the age of 53 earlier this month.

“Christophe will be deeply missed,” says Jérôme Pelletier, the firm’s president. “He was driven by a keen entrepreneurial spirit, steeped in human values.”

Desage earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Université Laval. He joined BBA in 1997 as an energy and mechanical engineer and, over the years, served the firm as mechanical department manager, director of business development and strategies, board member and chair. He was the principal architect of BBA’s presence in Western Canada, moving from Montreal to Vancouver and becoming the region’s EVP in 2017.

“His colleagues and friends in the industry will remember him as a brilliant man with sharp business acumen, whose flair and candour were always appreciated,” says Martin Milot, BBA’s chief operating officer (COO). “Over and above his professional achievements, he leaves behind a legacy of generosity, integrity and boldness.”