B.C.’s MMCD updates “construction documents of choice”

British Columbia’s non-profit Master Municipal Construction Documents (MMCD) Association has completed the rollout of its 2019 edition.

Already published in print and as a single-user electronic document licence, the Vancouver-based association’s newest construction documents have also been introduced this month as a subscription-based server edition. This means, for the first time, multiple users in an organization can access the documents from any device, wherever they are.

The MMCD are designed to provide a consistent approach to tendering and managing municipal construction projects. By tailoring projects to local conditions while maintaining a transparent core of practices, MMCD projects promise straightforward administration, competitive pricing and reduced confusion.

The 2019 edition is the documents’ fifth release since 1995 and first full update in more than 10 years, incorporating technical updates, reference specifications and detail drawings, representing the input of infrastructure experts, consultants, contractors and governments.