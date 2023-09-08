AECOM appoints new leadership for Canada and Australia New Zealand regions

Richard Barrett is regional chief executive of the Canada business, and Mark McManamny is regional chief executive of the Australia New Zealand business.

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Richard Barrett as regional chief executive of its Canada business and Mark McManamny as regional chief executive of its Australia New Zealand business.

Barrett has nearly 35 years of industry experience, including 23 years with AECOM and its legacy companies. Throughout his career with the firm, he has served in multiple leadership roles in the Australia New Zealand region, including his most recent position as regional chief executive. He succeeds Marc Devlin, current regional chief executive of the company’s Canada business, who is retiring from his leadership position and will continue with the business as an advisor.

Succeeding Barrett, McManamny has been with AECOM for more than 17 years and served in several leadership roles across the Energy, Transportation and Water business lines in the Australia New Zealand region. In his current position as regional managing director for Victoria, South Australia & Tasmania, he has been responsible for driving a period of sustained growth in that sub-region.

“With Richard’s and Mark’s passion for our clients and commitment to our teams, their leadership is a testament to our Think and Act Globally strategy, reflecting the connectivity between our regions and the strength of our global leadership bench,” Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president, said in a statement. “As we look ahead, Richard’s and Mark’s collaborative and client-focused approach will be instrumental in both unlocking new opportunities and achieving continued success across Canada and the Australia New Zealand region.”

Barrett’s and McManamny’s roles are effective Oct. 1, 2023.