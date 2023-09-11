ICC unveils 2024 International Plumbing Code and Mechanical Code

The 2024 editions will provide the most substantial format changes to the International Codes in 25 years.

The International Code Council, the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions referenced around the world, has announced the release of the 2024 International Plumbing Code (IPC) and the 2024 International Mechanical Code (IMC) from the forthcoming 2024 editions of the International Codes (I-Codes).

The council says the 2024 IPC and IMC will be the first codes among the 2024 I-Codes to undergo substantial formatting changes to improve the user experience and better align print and PDF versions of the I-Codes with the Code Council’s Digital Codes content.

The 2024 IPC improves public health through enhanced waste management requirements and plumbing system resilience to natural hazards.

It also advances community sustainability through new water conservation measures, while assuring building accessibility through the integration of the updated ICC A117.1 Accessibility Standard, making the IPC the most comprehensive plumbing code available.

Some of the updates to the 2024 IPC include:

Provisions added for support of buried piping beneath buildings where expansive soil conditions exist.

Option added for vacuum testing of Drain Waste Vent (DWV) piping.

Showerhead flow limited to 2.0 gallons per minute (gpm) with performance complying with high efficiency requirements.

Standards added for chemical waste piping and fitting materials.

The 2024 IMC establishes minimum regulations for mechanical systems using prescriptive and performance-related provisions.

Important changes from the 2021 IMC include:

Requirements prohibiting the use of domestic ductless range hoods in Groups I-1 and I-2 were removed.

Group A2L and B2L refrigerant requirements have been added.

Leak detection monitoring with alarm requirements have been added where the discharge from safety relief valves is not “readily visible” to occupants.

Outside air requirements for dwelling units have increased.

Requirements for exhaust system common ducts serving separate dwelling units have been added requiring the common duct or shaft to be maintained at a negative pressure at all times.

The 2024 IPC and IMC are the first I-Codes to include new formatting to align with the Code Council’s Digital Codes content, which will be implemented within the 2024 I-Codes and all future I-Codes, all aiming to improve user experience with a modern look that improves readability.