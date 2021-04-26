Association of Consulting Engineers of British Columbia holding virtual Awards Gala

After having to cancel last year’s in-person Awards Gala event, the Association of Consulting Engineers of British Columbia (ACEC-BC) will celebrate the 2020 recipients at its first-ever virtual Gala on April 29.

The annual awards recognize innovation, technical excellence, equity and diversity, and collaboration of ACEC-BC member firms.

The virtual event will be hosted by ACEC-BC president and CEO, Caroline Andrewes, and ACEC-BC board chair, Selena Wilson (Mott MacDonald), and will feature remarks from Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Janet Austin, and ACEC Canada president and CEO, John Gamble.

The awards ceremony begins at 4:00 PM with the presentation of individual and organizational awards (with videos). Awards for projects will begin at approximately 4:45 PM.

You can learn more about the event here, review the schedule here., and register here.