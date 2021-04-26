Canadian Consulting Engineer

Association of Consulting Engineers of British Columbia holding virtual Awards Gala

The event honouring innovation, technical excellence, equity and diversity, and collaboration of ACEC-BC member firms will be held on April 29.

April 26, 2021   CCE



After having to cancel last year’s in-person Awards Gala event, the Association of Consulting Engineers of British Columbia (ACEC-BC) will celebrate the 2020 recipients at its first-ever virtual Gala on April 29.

The annual awards recognize innovation, technical excellence, equity and diversity, and collaboration of ACEC-BC member firms.

The virtual event will be hosted by ACEC-BC president and CEO, Caroline Andrewes, and ACEC-BC board chair, Selena Wilson (Mott MacDonald), and will feature remarks from Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Janet Austin, and ACEC Canada president and CEO, John Gamble.

The awards ceremony begins at 4:00 PM with the presentation of individual and organizational awards (with videos). Awards for projects will begin at approximately 4:45 PM.

Advertisment

You can learn more about the event here, review the schedule here., and register here.

Categories

Engineering

Print this page

Related Stories
Top engineering projects in the province of British Columbia announced
Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards Virtual Celebration
New awards in Alberta honour individual consulting engineers
ACEC-BC Event: 2016 Awards for Engineering Excellence Gala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*