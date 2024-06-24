ASHRAE recognizes Canadian members’ accomplishments

The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) has specially recognized the outstanding contributions of its members—including Canadian engineers—during its ongoing annual conference in Indianapolis, Ind.

“We are excited to honour this year’s award recipients,” says 2023-24 ASHRAE president Ginger Scoggins, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE. “Their dedication and innovation embody ASHRAE’s mission of advancing sustainable and comfortable building practices. Congratulations to all and thank you for your significant impact on our industry.”

Distinguished Service Awards, which honour members of any level for serving ASHRAE with distinction and contributing their time and talent to chapter, regional and society activities, went to:

The Donald Bahnfleth Environmental Health Award went to Lan Chi Nguyen Weekes, director of facilities and protection services for La Cité College in Ottawa, in recognition of volunteer service.

A Young Engineers in ASHRAE (YEA) Award of Individual Excellence honoured Alekhya Kaianathbhatta, a senior commissioning specialist with The HIDI Group in Toronto.

Poster Presentation Awards, which recognize authors of the best poster session papers presented at the previous year’s conference, went to doctoral student Nour Yossef and associate professor Katherine D’Avignon at Montreal’s École de technologie supérieure (ETS Montreal) for ‘Investigation into the Pertinence of Using Child-Specific Radiation Data for Thermal Comfort Calculations;’ and to retired engineering technology professional Robert Bean in Chestermere, Alta., for ‘Decarbonization: The Product of Integrated Design.’

Rob Craddock, managing director of Inland Metal in Regina, won an Exceptional Service Award. This award recognizes Distinguished Service Award recipients who have continued to serve faithfully and with exemplary effort.

Finally, ASHRAE’s Distinguished 50-Year Member Award recipients included life member Erich Binder, an HVAC and loss prevention specialist operating as Erich Binder Consulting in Calgary; and presidential fellow life member T. David Underwood, retired, in Oakville, Ont.