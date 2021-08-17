ASHRAE honours Canadian engineering students

ASHRAE has announced the recipients of its 2021-2022 scholarships and the winners of its 2021 Student Design Competition, which include numerous engineering students in Canada.

Among the recipients of 33 society scholarships totalling US$174,000 are the following Canadian students:

Erin Mackinnon, mechanical engineering student at Dalhousie University, receives a $10,000 Willis H. Carrier Scholarship, established by Carrier and named after its founder, who installed the world’s first scientifically designed air-conditioning (A/C) system.

Yuna Oh, mechanical engineering student at the University of Waterloo, receives the one-year $5,000 Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarships, which recognizes female undergraduate students and is named after ASHRAE’s first female president, who served her term in 2010-2011.

Hayley Knowles, another mechanical engineering student at Dalhousie, receives the one-year $5,000 Duane Hanson Scholarship, established by consulting engineering firm Gayner Engineers and named for its former president.

Heather Ritter, engineering student at the University of Calgary, receives the one-year $5,000 Freshman Engineering Scholarship.

Matthew Bigg, studying mechanical engineering technology and building sciences at Seneca College, receives the one-year $5,000 Engineering Technology Scholarship.

Viktor Woznika, studying aerospace engineering at Carleton University, receives the one-year $3,000 Ottawa Valley Chapter Scholarship.

“ASHRAE awards more than $450,000 in scholarships annually as an investment in future innovations in the built environment,” says Paul Petrilli, chair of the ASHRAE Scholarship Trustees. “We are proud of this year’s scholarship recipients as they pursue their higher education goals.”

The society’s Student Design Competition, meanwhile, encourages students to design energy-efficient HVAC systems. This year’s edition focused on a new 50,000-sf building on a higher-education campus in Prince George, B.C., including a two-storey cafeteria, associated office and commercial kitchen and storage space, with teams tasked with ensuring the safe and healthy storage of food materials on the lower level while providing sufficient space and permanent seating to serve peak occupancy of 720 students and a daily total of 3,000 students.

Placing first in the competition’s HVAC design calculations category was the team of Brandon Jung, Arin Lee, Lukengo Miguel, Kyle Vanderhorst and Jeff Yoon at the University of British Columbia (UBC), supported by faculty advisor Nima Atabaki, P.Eng., and industry advisors Esteban Kello, P.Eng., and SunJun Yoo, EIT.

Their project, along with those that won in other categories, will be recognized during the 2022 ASHRAE Winter Conference in Las Vegas, Nev.