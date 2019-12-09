ASHRAE adds new courses to 2020 winter conference

The ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI) will offer 21 educational courses—including 17 half-day and four full-day seminars—during the 2020 ASHRAE Winter Conference and the AHR Expo in Orlando, Fla.

The lineup will include new ALI courses on such topics as building commissioning, designing for cold climates, HVAC control sequences, direct digital control (DDC) system installations and ‘green’ construction.

“Today’s professionals require an extensive knowledge base to draw from to address the challenges of operational performance in buildings,” says ASHRAE’s 2019-20 president, Canada’s own Darryl K. Boyce, P.Eng. “ALI courses offer practical training to shape tomorrow’s built environment.”

Other courses will revisit such past topics as commercial building energy audits, integrated building design, air-to-air energy recovery, humidity control and designs for ‘net-zero’ buildings.

The conference will run from Feb. 1 to 5 and the expo from Feb. 3 to 5, 2020. For the full course schedule, click here.