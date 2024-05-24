Arup security team wins award

International consulting engineering firm Arup’s resilience, security and risk team for East Asia was a winner at Southeast Asia’s inaugural Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), taking the award for outstanding security team.

The OSPAs recognize companies, people and innovations across the security sector. Having originally launched in Norway in 2015, the program now runs in 29 countries, reaching Southeast Asia for the first time in late 2023.

Arup’s winning team leverages the firm’s cross-disciplinary expertise for a holistic approach to security planning and management for a wide range of public- and private-sector projects, including high-rise buildings, data centres, aviation facilities and other transportation hubs. The team integrates physical and cyber security strategies from concept through design to operations and maintenance (O&M).

A recent security management system for a sports and leisure infrastructure project in Hong Kong, for example, incorporated artificial intelligence (AI), video analytics, access control and intrusion detection to provide data-driven insights to the site’s operators.