AECOM appoints Sean T. Derry as vice president, transit and rail systems

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Sean T. Derry as vice president, transit and rail systems.

Based in Ottawa, Derry will focus on systems engineering (sixteen competencies including systems integration) and systems assurance, guiding strategic thinking around rail systems development, planning and engineering on major projects and pursuits in Canada, the United States and globally. He will also be responsible for further development of AECOM’s system engineering team in Canada and will serve as a leader and mentor to AECOM transit and rail systems staff.

“Sean is a great addition to our transit team” said Bruce McCuaig, AECOM senior vice president and leader of its Canada transportation business line. “His broad international experience and systems-focused approach to delivering complex infrastructure will advance how projects are conceived, led, designed, delivered and integrated into modern mass transit systems.”

Derry’s 38-year career spans the transit, rail, design and construction industry in North and South America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and includes leading the systems components on the $1.9 billion Valley Line West light rail extension in Alberta, and the $1.8 billion Broadway Subway Extension in British Columbia; serving as civil technical lead on the $1 billion MetrôRio Rail Fleet Expansion Program in Brazil; serving as operational readiness director on the $36 billion Qatar Railway New Build Program in Doha, Qatar; and managing delivery of several London Underground Limited projects.

Derry is a John C. Maxwell Certified International leadership trainer, mentor and coach. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Middlesex University and a Bachelor of Science in Design and Construction Management from the University of Greenwich.