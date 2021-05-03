AECOM appoints new operations manager for water business line in Toronto

AECOM has appointed Gianpiero (JP) Vancheri as operations manager for its water business unit in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), with the job providing day-to-day business leadership, oversight and direction for water projects and programs across the region.

A professional engineer, Vancheri is chairman of the Ontario regional group of the Institution of Structural Engineers, and has over 18 years of experience in the design and construction of structural components for wastewater, water, municipal and urban development projects. His portfolio includes large diameter tunnels, wastewater treatment plants and pumping facilities. He also has experience in managing water storage reservoirs and pumping facilities, storm detention tanks, rail stations, and various commercial, industrial and residential buildings.

“JP’s extensive experience in successfully managing budgets and schedules on complex projects and addressing stakeholder concerns will help advance our growth strategies in the GTA,” said Ian Dyck, AECOM water business line leader for Canada. “He brings innovative solutions and forward-thinking approaches that will shape the future of infrastructure for cities, towns and industries we serve.”