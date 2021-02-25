Canadian Consulting Engineer

‘Advancing Women in Tech’ scholarships available for electrical engineering students

The deadline for applications is May 31.

February 25, 2021



Photo courtesy Rittal Systems.

As part of Electro-Federation Canada’s (EFC’s) annual scholarship program, Rittal Systems of Mississauga, Ont., will award $1,750 to each of two Canadian undergraduates enrolled full-time in electrical engineering, technologist or technician studies at an accredited college or university.

The scholarships were first launched in 2020 to help female undergrads further their studies and careers in electrical and associated fields. Each successful applicant must have competitive grades in their current program and demonstrate leadership and community involvement. The deadline for applications is May 31, 2021.

“We believe in diversity and inclusivity,” says Andre Bousette, president of Rittal Systems. “We hope this scholarship will encourage women to join the electrical industry and help them pursue a career in this field.”

For further details on the Rittal scholarships, click here.

