ACEC-Ontario celebrates consulting engineers’ impact

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) held its annual Ontario Engineering Project Awards (OEPA) gala on May 9 at the Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating the province’s consulting engineering community.

The top honour, the Willis Chipman Awards, went to Egis for the Highway 21 Bayfield River Bridge Replacement (pictured).

“This project overcame multiple challenges and is integral to connecting the Bayfield community,” says Andrew Hurd, executive director of ACEC-Ontario. “This new bridge, spanning a waterway containing at-risk species, will meet future needs while minimizing environmental impacts. To top it off, it is very esthetically pleasing.”

This year’s 10 Awards of Distinction went to the following firms and projects:

CIMA+: Downtown Lindsay Reconstruction.

DECAST: Vaughan NW Residential Community Underground Stormwater Management Facility.

HDR: Ontario Line Project.

HH Angus: Enwave Pearl Street Energy Centre.

LEA Consulting: Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Science Collaboration Centre.

Parsons: Long Point Causeway Bridge Replacement.

Stantec: University of Windsor Campus Carbon Neutral Masterplan.

Tatham Engineering: Acton Island Bridge Rehabilitation.

Tulloch: Northern Community Centre.

WSP: Henderson Sewage Pumping Station.

The Sustainable Development Impact Award, which recognizes the project that best demonstrates the three pillars of sustainable development—society, environment and economy—was presented to WSP for its Port Lands Flood Protection and Enabling Infrastructure (Road Design & Civil) project.

The Internal Innovation for Philanthropy & Community Engagement award, which recognizes contributions to local communities, went to Grit Engineering for its Perth County Community Engagement initiatives.

The Punching Above Weight Award, newly created by this year’s jury to recognize the achievements of a smaller firm that has made an outsized impact, went to Robinson Consultants for its York-Peel Feedermain Emergency Repair project.

The Carbon Impact Award, also newly introduced as the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, went to AtkinsRéalis for its Calabogie Generating Station Redevelopment Project (Design and Detailed Engineering).

Finally, the Humanitarian Award, introduced last year to recognize firms for work that improves the welfare of people, was presented to AECOM for Mobility as a Service – A Feasibility Study on Implementing Mobility as a Service in the Greater Toronto Area.