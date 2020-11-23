ACEC-NB celebrates Engineering Excellence Awards

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – New Brunswick (ACEC-NB) celebrated its 23rd annual Engineering Excellence Awards virtually on Nov. 17, recognizing firms for outstanding work.

There were a total of five awards for technical excellence and societal contributions. The top honour, the Pinnacle Award, went to Dillon Consulting for a project titled, ‘Determining the Likelihood of Ship-source Hazardous and Noxious Substance Releases in Canada.’

The four other Engineering Excellence Awards went to:

Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions for the TRACC Tire Fire Emergency Response at Minto Industrial Park in Minto, N.B.

Hive Engineering for Saint Edouard-de-Kent Harbour Boat Fire risk mitigation and environmental remediation services in Saint-Edouard-de-Kent, N.B.

Dillon Consulting for Billy Weston Brook Flood Mitigation in Saint Stephen, N.B.

Fundy Engineering & Consulting for an environmental impact assessment of ‘Violet,’ Atlantic Canada’s first proposed utility-scale solar farm, in Brunswick Mills, N.B. (rendering pictured).

“These awards provide the opportunity to recognize the valuable contributions consulting engineers make to our communities,” says ACEC-NB executive director Christy Cunningham. “They bring focus to the importance of these projects—and consulting engineers in general—to the social, economic and environmental quality of life of all New Brunswickers.”

To learn more about the winning projects, click here.